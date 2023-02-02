Also, if you like what I do please consider supporting me on Patreon!

You can upgrade from Windows 10 and install it on unsupported devices.

It just uses around 8GB of space compared to the 20+GB that a standard installation does.

Based off of Windows 11 Pro 22H2, tiny11 has everything you need for a comfortable computing experience without the bloat and clutter of a standard Windows installation.

1. The component store is back! This means that updates and new features and languages can be added with ease!

The second release of tiny11 is here and it brings a lot of much-requested features:

Reviewer: kuharri - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 22, 2023

Subject: Windows insider dev build update. Xbox windows sign in ffix Everything working perfect on my end.



Using Terminal as Administrator.



“get-appxpackage Microsoft.GamingServices | remove-AppxPackage -allusers”



"Restart your PC, open PowerShell as admin again, and enter" - restart is VERY IMPORTANT



Using Terminal as Administrator after restart.



“start ms-windows-store://pdp/?productid=9MWPM2CQNLHN” - All done.



- February 22, 2023

Reviewer: Zsolt Tóth - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 22, 2023

Subject: Edge browser unfortunately edge browser comes back with windows update and can't be removed

Reviewer: Lixivite - - February 22, 2023

Subject: Re: Safe??? If you concern about safety, please use Wireshark and analyze.

Reviewer: Carl Kahler - - February 22, 2023

Subject: Safe??? this shit looks Zero Safe TBH. Kind of darkweb is this?

Reviewer: himok - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 21, 2023

Subject: Can I use Vms/Docker on it? Can I use Vms/Docker on it?

Reviewer: AlmaGrebi - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 21, 2023

Subject: AlmaGrebi Thanks for everything

- February 21, 2023AlmaGrebi

Reviewer: Zaid Albail - favorite favorite favorite - February 21, 2023

Subject: dose not woerk for roblox when i tried to install roblox on the system it would not let me

Reviewer: Mir Mohammed - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 20, 2023

Subject: Torrent for B2(no Sysreq)

I just happened to his comment buried down so here is the link:



https://archive.org/details/tiny-11-b-2no-sysreq.iso



This torrent is not created by me credit goes to @chiat88I just happened to his comment buried down so here is the link: - February 20, 2023Torrent for B2(no Sysreq)

Reviewer: Petri Nieminen - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 20, 2023

Subject: Great for low end machines I installed to Asus Vivostick, 2gb ram and atom cpu. it works really well if specs considered. I also activated Windows which I thought would be impossible due to modifications. It worked and now Windows is activated.

This kind of version should be official portfolio of Microsoft also. Market share increase would be high if you think how much low spec machines there are and you dont need every task high end machine.





- February 20, 2023Great for low end machines

Reviewer: DOOLF - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 20, 2023

Subject: can it run on can it run on Intel Atom® Processor Z3735F?

Reviewer: malikkelly01 - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: Windows NOT activated

The OS doesn’t come activated and this is the error I get when trying to active it using a product key.

“We can't activate Windows on this device as we can't connect to your organization's activation server. Make sure you're connected to your organization's network and try again. If you continue having problems with activation, contact your organization's support person. Error code:

0x8007232B”



How to I activate this version of Windows?



The OS installs and works as intended with less storage and ram required on both virtual machine and regular install but I need it activated to enable customization within windows - February 19, 2023Windows NOT activated

Reviewer: jamesta696 - favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: Too many Errors Many errors on installing this Tiny11, running sfc /scannow fixed a bunch but still wasn't able to install certain ".exe" files saying Internet Security prevented it from opening.



Only way to fix is to reset Internet Options. Since IE isn't apart of Win11, I tried to manually install it via DISM add-package. This leads to Errors installing because there is an error relating to Windows Update. I tried Fixing the error with no success. The errors just keep branching out and having to fix all dependencies. It's not worth the hassle.



I can see this is truly meant for potato laptops/PC's.



Good work nonetheless for users who want the Win11 image on really old machines.



I benchmarked my Stock Win11 Task Manager Processes with everything I needed installed.



Stock Win11 Processes: 210

Tiny11 Processes: 206



No difference really besides a bunch of errors. - February 19, 2023Too many Errors

Reviewer: HeadHunter551 - favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: Got stuck at copying files The installation got stuck at the copying files stage at three at 3% I waited for an hour but the progress bar didn't go any further using the latest no TPM version

Reviewer: Chris85* - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: works on lenovo MIIX 310 10ICR Tablet I just can´t believe that really works on this model, i´ve been trying to install a lighter OS for years since this laptop only has 32gb, but i did it

It´s insane, i had a coulple problems with the controllers for the touch, sound and wifi, but using a usb antena i could install the optional updates and voila, it really works.



That´s uncreadible awesome work, thank you NTDEV Team - February 19, 2023works on lenovo MIIX 310 10ICR Tablet

Reviewer: mohamed ahmed salmouni - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: Revis os 10 22H2 is cool faster 👍👍👍👍👍👍



Download from here

https://www.revi.cc/revios/download

Revis os 10 22H2 👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍👍Download from here - February 19, 2023Revis os 10 22H2 is cool faster 👍👍👍👍👍👍

Reviewer: Mohammed Alshuwaier - - February 19, 2023

Subject: No luck stuck on Getting files ready 1%

Reviewer: Dhakshini rohith - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: no sis req is not included in torrent no sis req is not included in torrent

Reviewer: giannib - - February 19, 2023

Subject: Virtual Can't run on VMware and v box

Reviewer: Joly Jay - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 19, 2023

Subject: No Sys not in the torrent Why is the B2 No Sys not included in the torrent?

Reviewer: ElNorm - - February 19, 2023

Subject: Windows XP Depending on the answer I'll leave a review. Promise! Now...Does tiny 11 work on a Windows XP machine?
If you know, please say. Thanks.

If you know, please say. Thanks. - February 19, 2023Windows XP

Reviewer: Muhammad Raza617 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 18, 2023

Subject: Install issue Can someone help me, I'm trying to install Tiny11 on Lenovo A475 AMD laptop, and when I get to the install step the installation doesn't see my internal drive. I have tried the regular version of windows iso and it shows up fine.
I would appreciate any help on this
thanks!

I would appreciate any help on this

thanks! - February 18, 2023Install issue

Reviewer: Per Mejdal Rasmussen - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 18, 2023

Subject: Works on motherboard from 2007 Asus A8N-SLI Deluxe: Failed, reboots after first logo in the install.

Asus M2N-E + Radeon HD 7850: Success, updated BIOS to latest stable.

Note: Using an SSD is an requirement to get any usable performance. Remember to test your RAM with MemTest86, before you begin the installation. - February 18, 2023Works on motherboard from 2007

Reviewer: epoxe - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 18, 2023

Subject: For fast download Use download manager for fast download.

Reviewer: ZippyNex - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 18, 2023

Subject: Windows 11 Tiny 11 version works OK on HP with low end Procs Feelz light as air while workingb on a HP Laptop with Intel(R) Core(TM) i3-4005U CPU @ 1.70GHz.

However the RUFUS created GPT partitioned Tiny11b1 iso set up on a 8 gb USB key fails to detect the Laptop's eMMC Drive, says no drivers found.



Thus the MBR version of the USB installer works with HDDs of MBR but the GPT one fails to detect the eMMC drive. Any solutions? - February 18, 2023Windows 11 Tiny 11 version works OK on HP with low end Procs

Reviewer: Aimless79b - - February 18, 2023

Subject: Media features Media features can not be installed via optional features.

Reviewer: David Perez733 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 18, 2023

Subject: Super Fast I installed this on a computer from 2011 that came with windows 7, this installed like a charm and ran great, Note I do have 16 gig of ram in it. I had no issues with it except that it seemed to install windows 11 pro and my license key is for windows 10 home, is there a way to have it install windows 11 home. Again great job, After install and driver update and antivirus install it was only using 22 percent memory with 1 - 2 percent idle.

Reviewer: PopsCurling - - February 18, 2023

Subject: download took ages to dowload.Any help

Reviewer: Blox Ponklu - - February 18, 2023

Subject: Tiny11 B2 (No System Requirements) Why can't i install it with 2GB?

Reviewer: Richard793 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: need help... Anyone able to get PS Remote Play working on this build?

Reviewer: afkhjdgfi734 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: Marvelous and Perfect! This tiny11 forced me to upgrade to windows 11 from 10.

If there were no tiny I wouldn't migrate to windows 11.



PERFECT Release and Damn you MS you couldn't make things right and Thanks NTDEV for this marvelous work.

- February 17, 2023Marvelous and Perfect!

Reviewer: WaspEma ! (Emanuele Apollonio) - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: Bug report When i try to select default location for new file in setting, the settings app crash

Reviewer: aQ3T - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: Torrent missing B2 No sys? Why is the B2 No Sys not included in the torrent?

Reviewer: massxyz - favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: b2 vs b2(no sysreq)?? Which one to download ?? b2 vs b2(no sysreq)? difference ?

Reviewer: Sahil Imrose Zahin - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: Issue on ram I have 8 gb ram on my pc but it shows only 4

Reviewer: YourFriendCaspian - - February 17, 2023

Subject: Questions Answered I found this post which answers the questions I kept seeing. Thanks Sam Nawi for the original post:



" Reviewer: Sam Nawi - favoritefavoritefavoritefavoritefavorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS

This information may useful for you guys. There are 3 files from ARCHIVES. One of them, see details name. BETA1 for 1st release, There is 2 files for BETA2 and the latest date is NoSysreq version that I believe will SKIP TPM/CPU Requirement. But, as long you use RUFUS for create bootable, then no need to worry. RUFUS will do that. Torrent release only 2 version (without NoSysReq version). I think Beta2 is the latest version to support Componen Services, so you can download windows update to grab drivers. or windows Store... Enjoy. I will review later after install ^_^ " - February 17, 2023Questions Answered

Reviewer: kiza123 - - February 17, 2023

Subject: Question to the creators of the image: Will this version run fast on a Pentium E2200 computer with 2 Gb of RAM?

Reviewer: Bejo131 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 17, 2023

Subject: tiny 11 & onedrive for those who complain about the OneDrive problem, can't it be installed through the office?

Reviewer: HoseHead711 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: b2 no sys req .

.

Works great.



Go read the dude's Twitter feed; a lot of the basic questions I see posted here will be answered.



HP Stream Notebook PC



Intel® Celeron® N2840 with Intel HD Graphics (2.16 GHz, up to 2.58 GHz, 1 MB cache, 2 cores)

2 GB 1333 MHz DDR3L SDRAM (onboard)

32 GB eMMC



\m/ (-_-) \m/ - February 16, 2023b2 no sys req

Reviewer: SungImperial - favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Wrong size at boot screen (b2 no sys req) I thought tiny11 iso only takes up “ 8gb” or something similar, however , the boot menu insists that the installation requires 52gb or more. Seems like false advertising to me? - February 16, 2023Wrong size at boot screen (b2 no sys req)

Reviewer: badbounty - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: I Cant find Tiny11 torrent download if you can add the Tiny11 b2 no system requirements torrent i will appreciate it - February 16, 2023I Cant find Tiny11 torrent download

Reviewer: jVheqr2yg6246Q - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Great Installs and runs great.

To those asking why OneDrive, Xbox, etc doesn't work, well that is the ACTUAL point; get rid of the crap. If you need crap, THIS IS NOT FOR YOU!!!

Depending on your hardware, you WILL need to install system specific drivers for ie laptop hotkeys, webcams etc.

If you are just looking for any free Win11 ISO, maybe the full version at MS is better for you. - February 16, 2023Great

Reviewer: Junaid Riaz742 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: which install windows which best b1 or b2 tiny11 b2(no sysreq).iso - February 16, 2023which install windows

Reviewer: Brixii - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Question I have 1 ssd and 1 disk if i install tiny11 it will clean all my stuff? - February 16, 2023Question

Reviewer: Alexis A716 - favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Update KB5022845 won't install. B2 (no sys req)



Update KB5022845 won't install. Error code: 0x800f081f. - February 16, 2023Update KB5022845 won't install.

Reviewer: mine axl - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: please do this hi i was wondering if you can make something like tiny 10 like windows 10 - February 16, 2023please do this

Reviewer: F-ZERO - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: B2 ist better than B1 B1 has many of the bloatware still intact.

B2 on the other hand is cleaned properly, no bloatware apps like TikTok, ESPN, Teams, OneDrive, Edge. Updates install properly. I was able to change the system language. .NET Framework 3.5 is working. Testing is still going on, seems good so far. - February 16, 2023B2 ist better than B1

Reviewer: slither_iodie - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: good some programs do not work (such as onedrive, roblox, taskbarx etc), but it is very fast for my pc - February 16, 2023good

Reviewer: hysy - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Took me 8 minutes of download time with torrent. To all you people complaining about download speed, just use torrent. - February 16, 2023Took me 8 minutes of download time with torrent.

Reviewer: teftelmyasnoy - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Display resolurtion How to change display resolution,the buttong where i can choose is disabled... - February 16, 2023Display resolurtion

Reviewer: Cryonch - favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: SURFACE PRO 4 doesn't seem to work on surface pro 4 heads up - February 16, 2023SURFACE PRO 4

Reviewer: Hto0 - favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Google Drive link? Do you mind adding a google drive link for the ISOs? With archive.org I was downloading at 150Kbps on 100Mbps network and it said that it was going to take me 8 hours to download. - February 16, 2023Google Drive link?

Reviewer: w0xqz3 - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Explanation of B1 and B2 You could try explaining the differences between B1 and B2, which is very helpful but overall the battery usage on tiny11 is better compared to stock windows 11! - February 16, 2023Explanation of B1 and B2

Reviewer: Litozin - favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: My issues while trying Tiny11 Just tried Tiny11 on my old laptop it is a HP Stream 11 (Energy Star) it has 32gb eMMC and 2gb of RAM.



I had no issues while installing the OS but as soon as I started using it I noticed some inconveniences.



The first thing I noticed is that I only had 1 bar on the wifi even though I was standing right next to the router.



It actually ended up using 11gb of storage instead of 8gb.



It cannot toggle brightness (it's stuck at the highest).



I don't know if this was purposely done but windows is not activated in this OS, I had this laptop for over 5 years with windows activated out side of the box I have know idea how to check the product key of this laptop but hopefully I can fix it.



Although all these issue I got to saw it really does run fast and the booting speed has never been this fast.



Currently I am downloading the windows updates and will see if my problems get resolved. - February 16, 2023My issues while trying Tiny11

Reviewer: henryyyifan - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 16, 2023

Subject: Can it be running on surface x86? Most of systems can't be installed on surface series. So I wanna check it before installing. - February 16, 2023Can it be running on surface x86?

Reviewer: C4illin - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: onedrive? onedrive cant be installed - February 15, 2023onedrive?

Reviewer: HnaH?r$m?Lp@JqE6 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: License and win patch questions Will this ask for a license, which isn't an issue but want to know so that I'm ready with one during installation? Also, will security and regular WIN patches reinstall everything you worked so hard to strip out? (acuity2009@ gmail.com - February 15, 2023License and win patch questions

Reviewer: chiat88 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: Added Torrent link just for B2 (no sys req) https://archive.org/details/tiny-11-b-2no-sysreq.iso



I created this torrent, and share (just for 24 hours.)

Please share this out, just not to make torrent dead. (Hopefully NTDEV can add this torrent link here too for quality of life).



Thanks. I created this torrent, and share (just for 24 hours.)Please share this out, just not to make torrent dead. (Hopefully NTDEV can add this torrent link here too for quality of life).Thanks. - February 15, 2023Added Torrent link just for B2 (no sys req)

Reviewer: shawnsdada - - February 15, 2023

Subject: It Doesn't Exist @Aussie57



Microsoft made it clear that Windows 11 is x64 only. No x86 version exists. You'd have to use Windows 10 or another OS with x86 support - February 15, 2023It Doesn't Exist

Reviewer: Davi Pontalti - favorite favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: Xbox Games don't work at all. Could you please make a version that xbox games and apps do work? - February 15, 2023Xbox Games don't work at all.

Reviewer: Aussie57 - - February 15, 2023

Subject: Installation not possible on 32Bit processor

Processor is an Intel M740 1.73 Ghz (32bit processor) with Nvidia Go6400 graphics card.

Linux systems run on this computer without any problems.



Tiny11 cannot be installed.



Error message:

This is 64-Bit application - your PC doesn't have a64-Bit processor.



File:\windows\system32\boot\

Error 0xc000035a



I have not found any information whether Tiny11 can only be installed on 64-bit systems.

Is there is an image with a 32-bit installation.



Too bad, I like it to test something like that.



exist a solution??? I wanted to test Tiny11 on an old Sony Vaio VGN-FS315M, this device has 2GB Ram and 120GB HDD.Processor is an Intel M740 1.73 Ghz (32bit processor) with Nvidia Go6400 graphics card.Linux systems run on this computer without any problems.Tiny11 cannot be installed.Error message:This is 64-Bit application - your PC doesn't have a64-Bit processor.File:\windows\system32\boot\ winload.exe Error 0xc000035aI have not found any information whether Tiny11 can only be installed on 64-bit systems.Is there is an image with a 32-bit installation.Too bad, I like it to test something like that.exist a solution??? - February 15, 2023Installation not possible on 32Bit processor

Reviewer: Mikkel Kjær Andersen - - February 15, 2023

Subject: Hmm OS takes up 20GBs

Some updates can't install.



I installed it on my old laptop (which had win 10) and it is not lighter or faster than the normal win 10.

- February 15, 2023Hmm

Reviewer: va4742 - favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: Work Update KB5022845 for OS Build 22621.1265 won't install. Error code: 0x800f081f. - February 15, 2023Work

Reviewer: maz1141 - - February 15, 2023

Subject: .net 3.5 I can't enable .NET Framework 3.5 in tiny11b1 - February 15, 2023.net 3.5

Reviewer: Douglas Alvarenga - favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: Boot pelo pendriver.

ja baixei as 3 isos e quando uso o Rufus e depois coloco o pendriver no pc não está dando Boot pelo pendriver, ja testei o mesmo pendriver com outro sistema operacional e deu certo.como faço para dar Boot com o Tiny 11? - February 15, 2023Boot pelo pendriver.

Reviewer: SimplicityComplex - favorite favorite favorite - February 15, 2023

Subject: Download speed extremely slow I have reached a maximum of 2.5 megabytes per second, and cannot exceed that no matter what I use to download it. My internet speed exceeds 500 mbps, and it says that there are 82 seeds and 19 peers - February 15, 2023Download speed extremely slow

Reviewer: Sam Nawi - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: DOWNLOAD TIPS This information may useful for you guys. There are 3 files from ARCHIVES. One of them, see details name. BETA1 for 1st release, There is 2 files for BETA2 and the latest date is NoSysreq version that I believe will SKIP TPM/CPU Requirement. But, as long you use RUFUS for create bootable, then no need to worry. RUFUS will do that. Torrent release only 2 version (without NoSysReq version). I think Beta2 is the latest version to support Componen Services, so you can download windows update to grab drivers. or windows Store. As I wrote this, currently there is 171 seeders and 223 peers. So, please grab it fast... Speed is maximum and I got more than 100mbps, it take less than 10 minutes to download. While using ARCHIVE download speed maximum around 2-10mbps and take an hour or two to download... Enjoy.. I will review later after install ^_^



- February 14, 2023DOWNLOAD TIPS

Reviewer: TimVNL - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: Microsoft games nog working? I can't install Xbox games from the Microsoft store and the Xbox app can't log in, is it possible that a service is missing to do this? I would like to play my fora hoizon 5 game. Running a clean install of beta 2 no sysreq.



Everything else is working and running very smooth :) - February 14, 2023Microsoft games nog working?

Reviewer: masa531 - - February 14, 2023

Subject: ?? The installation does not recognize the Sandisk SSD disk. I can't find a working driver? - February 14, 2023??

Reviewer: Deus390 - favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: for non-technical people like me hi, can anyone fully explain how to get this thing installed and running for us non-technical people?

I downloaded the iso, selected mount option, and selected setup located in the sources folder but it returns not supported due to system requirements. any help please? - February 14, 2023for non-technical people like me

Reviewer: milosb0 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: b1 and b2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SOeZYgXsvcs

link to youtube video for more clarifications I suppose that b2 stands for beta 2link to youtube video for more clarifications - February 14, 2023b1 and b2

Reviewer: SPIDER DZ - favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: tiny11 try to download but no autorization - February 14, 2023tiny11

Reviewer: tisivifo - favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: interesting idea that lacks documentation for vetting while this is a very interesting idea, the big problem anyone would have is security, if a project like this is to have any success it needs to publish the whole methodology/scripts used to take an iso from microsoft and convert it to the final tiny11 iso, without this nobody minimally serious is gonna consider using it - February 14, 2023interesting idea that lacks documentation for vetting

Reviewer: HarryOrwell - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: Red wire or black wire??? B1 or B2?

Does anyone know the difference?

Either way, thanks a lot for this NTDev. - February 14, 2023Red wire or black wire???

Reviewer: Gura De berbecut - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: bi or b2 b1 or b2?

- February 14, 2023bi or b2

Reviewer: Somali_modern - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: B1 or B2 ?? What's is the difference between B1 and B2 ?

Who knows the difference!?😐 - February 14, 2023B1 or B2 ??

Reviewer: K F181 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: Question What's the difference between B1 and B2??

Do I have t update the windows?

Thankyou so much for removing Edge. - February 14, 2023Question

Reviewer: tokyocheesecake - - February 14, 2023

Subject: What's the difference between b1 and b2? Can someone help? - February 14, 2023What's the difference between b1 and b2?

Reviewer: 9xgpmp3s - - February 14, 2023

Subject: What about updates? How will you address/handle build updates which will require the removed dependencies?



This is just asking for technical issues.



- February 14, 2023What about updates?

Reviewer: onorio gonzales - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: Better than the other Modified Windows 11 Operating Systems The modifications you have made to the system are excellent really my laptop 2GB of RAM thank you, it feels an experience 65% more fluid than the original Windows 11. I wish you could manage to optimize the system to 100%, which means that you are missing 35% to optimize the system, could you do that great job? I trust you will do it, no one has managed to optimize the system better without removing the sections of the original Windows UI, thank you very much NTDEV. - February 14, 2023Better than the other Modified Windows 11 Operating Systems

Reviewer: Takuji Suzuki - favorite favorite favorite - February 14, 2023

Subject: unsupported device Regarding clean installation, b1 was working well, b2 didn't work. - February 14, 2023unsupported device

Reviewer: leo hambly - - February 13, 2023

Subject: slow download can you host on github because this website is slower than just mailing everyone a dvd with the iso - February 13, 2023slow download

Reviewer: coco's reviews, etc. - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: hey uh, you made it impossible to download using FDM, still, i like tiny11 - February 13, 2023hey uh,

Reviewer: Tutar Borat - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: I am confused ? What's the difference between B1 and B2 ? - February 13, 2023I am confused ?

Reviewer: holynight71 - favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: holynight il y a le francais ? - February 13, 2023holynight

Reviewer: ASLANSHAMILHO - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: Windows LTSC We mostly need Windows LTSC of coure the original version we are absolutely not interested in the weight of rubbish from Micrasoft - February 13, 2023Windows LTSC

Reviewer: Adnan Taybeh - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: Wonderful! Great work on this, was just what I needed to remove all the annoying bloatware, massive props on removing edge too. - February 13, 2023Wonderful!

Reviewer: Mit mitsu - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: tiny11 It works, but hopefully can upgrade with no issue from b1 to b2 - February 13, 2023tiny11

Reviewer: AnFlare - favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: Unfortunately, doesn't work



Proof:

https://imgur.com/a/T3kojlx Tested it on 4 processor virtual machine, 2Gb of RAM, TPM 2.0 and 23Gb of storage.Proof: - February 13, 2023Unfortunately, doesn't work

Reviewer: walter martinelli - favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: tiny11 how to solve the problem of updates that fails to install them??

Are they cumulative updates of the .NET framework etc etc...? - February 13, 2023tiny11

Reviewer: Raymundo Nunez - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: Great work!



https://cloud.skynetservers.net/s/tiny11



All files were downloaded directly to the server from



I'm currently using it on an under powered Chuwi Hi10 tablet and it works wonders. I've read that many people are having trouble with slow downloads so I'm sharing the archive through my personal OVH server in order to help the internet archive.All files were downloaded directly to the server from archive.org . Check file checksums. - February 13, 2023Great work!

Reviewer: K555 - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 13, 2023

Subject: Buen trabajo Es un Windows muy limpio y no existe problemas para instalar los drivers ya que con la actualizar se instalan solos, en realidad muy buen trabajo (y) - February 13, 2023Buen trabajo

Reviewer: Darrell Richard - favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Questions So far so good but it hangs when coming out of sleep. Also how many times with the question be asked whats the difference between B1 and B2 before the answer surfaces? - February 12, 2023Questions

Reviewer: Kurty00 - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Download to slow? I can highly recommend using the torrent to download the files. Downloads from archive.org are very slow, since they are hosting a lot of data for a lot of people. - February 12, 2023Download to slow?

Reviewer: Tman22fan_a - favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Very Slow Download Speed Internet Archive is a bad place to download large files like this. Even though I have 100mbps down, this still takes 3 hours to download. There should be a link to some cloud provider for a download. - February 12, 2023Very Slow Download Speed

Reviewer: Stelios Kourtis - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Touchscreen & Wifi I had no issue while installing but Touchscreen & Wifi are not working!

Is there a solution for that ? - February 12, 2023Touchscreen & Wifi

Reviewer: Liam Gutierrez - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Excellent for installing Virtualbox Installs neatly in Virtualbox and needs far less resources as the regular W11. Double Thumbs Up 👍️👍️ - February 12, 2023Excellent for installing Virtualbox

Reviewer: Polep222 - - February 12, 2023

Subject: Rufus doesnt work when i put the file on rufus it tells me its not a bootable iso

pls help me

- February 12, 2023Rufus doesnt work

Reviewer: EDUAR07 - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: DIFERNCIAS DE LAS VERSIONES B1 Y B2? Saludos! podrían explicar las diferencias de las versiones B1 Y B2 Existen tres ISO cual es la correcta para descargar? - February 12, 2023DIFERNCIAS DE LAS VERSIONES B1 Y B2?

Reviewer: Aldin Mujkić - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: download speed Please someone reupload it on some cloud provider, download speed is 30kb/s from archive.org :( - February 12, 2023download speed

Reviewer: JustRex Polska - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Download speed I haven't tested tiny11 yet, but iso's download speed is slow, can you rehost it on different platform? - February 12, 2023Download speed

Reviewer: Vladimir Solomykin - - February 12, 2023

Subject: b1 or b2 What version I must to download and whats the difference between them? - February 12, 2023b1 or b2

Reviewer: Jesus Obregón - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: Gracias I wish you could help us with a version of Windows Arm it would be great for my Xiaomi Pad 5 even the Surface Pro - February 12, 2023Gracias

Reviewer: Grynyk - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: tiny11 Thanks for the build! I just don't understand which version should I download? b1? b2? Who knows - write. And very slow download speed. - February 12, 2023tiny11

Reviewer: Jeremiah Gandy - - February 12, 2023

Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're an a-hole No one cares about what you have to say. Who are you to talk s*** about someone who's trying to make a living by uploading something and asking for support? Neither he, nor anyone else, gas time for your BS. Grow the f*** up. - February 12, 2023EncartaArchiver, you're an a-hole

Reviewer: 10414_419pluu - - February 12, 2023

Subject: Upgrade To upgrade, you need to launch " setupprep.exe " on the sources folder. However i don't recommend upgrading because it might kept the bloatware from Windows 10, the best option is to select "Keep personal files" option. - February 12, 2023Upgrade

Reviewer: dzenance - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 12, 2023

Subject: 64 bit which one is 64 bit,are they both?Hopefully,ima downlaod b1 - February 12, 202364 bit

Reviewer: Sonokin - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 11, 2023

Subject: Which one? b1 or b2? Which one should I use? - February 11, 2023Which one? b1 or b2?

Reviewer: Teipso - favorite - February 11, 2023

Subject: Download speeds too low Hey guys i was considering to download and try this de-bloated Win11 version on my older laptop, but i could manage to get only around 300kb/s download speed. It cannot be my isp because i am getting download speeds on steam around 20mb/s. So i think it might be the problem with servers of the Internet Archive.

If anyone had similar download speeds please let me know.

Thanks - February 11, 2023Download speeds too low

Reviewer: Ahmad Samsami - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 11, 2023

Subject: one question There are two files available for download, what is the difference between them, which one should I download? - February 11, 2023one question

Reviewer: RedPCat - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 11, 2023

Subject: Response to EncartaArchiver Bro's a 12 year old who gets no attention lmfao - February 11, 2023Response to EncartaArchiver

Reviewer: sorbit_4 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 10, 2023

Subject: Very good direction Thank for the hard work. I installed it, and I can say that everything important thing is contained and working. After install, I downloaded the hungarian language. Changing to hungarian, not everithing works well but it maybe also in the original Windows. It has to be the direction of the Windows developers. - February 10, 2023Very good direction

Reviewer: MaratMT - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 10, 2023

Subject: dinosaur revival Good afternoon, THANKS for the assembly, installed on the old nettop 3Q model: SIN. It was installed and updated without any problems (well, except for 2 updates that have already been written about in reviews). But there is one big request - add the Russian language of the interface, otherwise it is not even active for downloading - February 10, 2023dinosaur revival

Reviewer: SaShaHub - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 10, 2023

Subject: Thx for update Thanks for everything that you have put into this. It is way better than Windows 11 for VM. - February 10, 2023Thx for update

Reviewer: vamiffivab - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 9, 2023

Subject: Pas d'autres langues ? Cela fonctionne parfaitement mais grande surprise a l'installation que de l'Anglais et pas de français ! bien dommage pour toucher un public plus large.....donc difficile de l'utiliser - February 9, 2023Pas d'autres langues ?

Reviewer: lordclorophilla - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 8, 2023

Subject: Great, but not perfect I've been testing this for a week and so far I'm loving it! But I faced a problem with menu windows. Tried 7-zip's Settings menu, it won't open. Same with MSI Afterburner and HWInfo and possibly any other program that opens standard windows for settings. - February 8, 2023Great, but not perfect

Reviewer: FabianM78 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 8, 2023

Subject: The best apport. Great job, I'm thinking of creating an ISO with Telemetry disabled from install, but I have no idea what services to disable. - February 8, 2023The best apport.

Reviewer: Thomas Yu710 - - February 8, 2023

Subject: Does the iso works for upgrading existing PC from win10? As subject. Other than clean installation. - February 8, 2023Does the iso works for upgrading existing PC from win10?

Reviewer: teodorom - favorite favorite favorite - February 7, 2023

Subject: Installed Installed seamlessly in a VMWare machine. No need to "trick" the TPM.

As far as I see, using winget list, a lot of apps are not installed, even if I don't understand why

- Microsoft Photos

- Xbox Identity Provider

- Spotify Music

are still there.

A part that, for the moment I could not appreciate any difference from a standard Windows 11 installation.

- February 7, 2023Installed

Reviewer: TechActivate 781 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 7, 2023

Subject: Thanks Thanks for everything that you have put into this. It is way smoother than Windows 11. Thank you for this, have a good day! - February 7, 2023Thanks

Reviewer: DMFan - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 7, 2023

Subject: Install works, and it runs well on Atom and Celeron I have it installed on two fanless computers running on Atom Z8300/4GB and Celeron J3355/2GB.



It runs very well, and installation on a CD went without a hitch.



Great work! Thanks.



Both machines have trouble installing the following Windows 11 updates:



1) Security Update (KB5012170), Install error -0x800f0983



2) 2023-1 Cumulative Update (KB5022360) - Error 0x800f0988





- February 7, 2023Install works, and it runs well on Atom and Celeron

Reviewer: Slann Tonić - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 7, 2023

Subject: updates If I install this version, Will it affect how windows update works? I mean, will I receive patch updates from microsoft as normal as with the original windows 11 version? or it's preferable not to update the system. - February 7, 2023updates

Reviewer: jcsanchezo - favorite favorite - February 6, 2023

Subject: I confirm work with this version I was already able to do a clean installation from scratch on a disk on a USB.

I confirm that I tried to upgrade from windows 10 and I couldn't, I get an error.

I tried again to install in VM and it gives me an error.

In short, with this version of 3-1 I was able to do...



Be careful with those errors and correct them.



I also congratulate the team that carried out this work, it is going very well. - February 6, 2023I confirm work with this version

Reviewer: Ava Lagum - favorite favorite favorite - February 6, 2023

Subject: A few hiccups (or is it just me?)

- burn the iso to a usb drive with rufus and install from there: worked fine

- some other comment said that wsl worked, it doesn't work for me: run powershell with Administration priviledge, then wsl --install --no-distribution, error message: The component store has been corrupted



When I know how to fix the wsl installation, I'll update this review. - Unable to install the tiny11b1 from Windows 10 (mounted the iso, ran setup.exe and some error messages appear)- burn the iso to a usb drive with rufus and install from there: worked fine- some other comment said that wsl worked, it doesn't work for me: run powershell with Administration priviledge, then wsl --install --no-distribution, error message: The component store has been corruptedWhen I know how to fix the wsl installation, I'll update this review. - February 6, 2023A few hiccups (or is it just me?)

Reviewer: pamds - favorite favorite favorite - February 5, 2023

Subject: Portuguese Language... Hello...



Any idea on how can i put it in portuguese language from Portugal?



Thks for your attention...



Paulo S.



- February 5, 2023Portuguese Language...

Reviewer: badam1991 - favorite favorite - February 5, 2023

Subject: my opinion

store app 80% trash

the nice thing is that it takes up little space

there is no other advantage

if you were to make your own version

https://www.ntlite.com/download/







memory requirement is more than its own versionstore app 80% trashthe nice thing is that it takes up little spacethere is no other advantageif you were to make your own version - February 5, 2023my opinion

Reviewer: sigma2point4 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 5, 2023

Subject: Nice work! Installed flawlessly as a vm. - February 5, 2023Nice work!

Reviewer: r_dhar - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 5, 2023

Subject: Pretty good lightweight alternative

Despite risks, I took the leap since the author has a clear track record of modifying Windows OSs spanning years, and fairly popular for their efforts. I happened to do a clean install of the latest official Windows 11 22H2 just last week so I thought I could make a decent comparison.



How I installed it?

I used Rufus



My initial experience:

Shortly thereafter, loaded on to the desktop and very pleasantly surprised to find a lack of clutter in the Start menu. None of the crappy apps or games or TikTok, etc. I was concerned about missing drivers but Window Updates seemed to grab most of them, including Intel, Bluetooth and Realtek drivers. Similarly, Microsoft Store was also able to fetch updates for the few existing apps such as Terminal. All in all, promising start.



Day-to-day usability:

First off, there is no browser. From the author’s video (

To test bloatware removal, I ran @builtbybel’s Debloos/ThisIsWin11 which barely had any suggestions to fix. I was then able to leverage it to enable developer-oriented features like PowerShell script execution and Remote Desktop.



Container-based development:

I understand a big chunk of storage savings comes from dropping Component Store (WinSxS). To my dismay, this meant I’m unable to install anything from Windows Optional Features such as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Despite this, while running PowerShell in administrator mode, I was successful with “wsl --install” to install the latest Ubuntu LTS. What’s more, I went onto install NodeJS and Docker (powered by WSL2 instead of Hyper-V) to resume my remote dev environment.



My thoughts overall:

Though I was wary going into this, neither the author nor the software gave me any cause for concern. From security scans to checking updates, I didn’t come across any blockers. Personally, I can see this being a good candidate for use as a lightweight Windows VM image for faster load times with fewer variables in the mix. Realistically, I don’t see this being used at any enterprise due to obvious licensing concerns. But that was never the stated goal of the author, who merely offered it as a bloat-free alternative for somewhat older/lower-specced devices. For which, this is really pretty good going.



Looking ahead:

After all the updates, I ended up with Windows v22H2 on OS build 22621.525. I understand there are more recent builds and I’m uncertain whether future build updates will be received via Windows Update in its current state. Perhaps an FAQ or a brief Readme with common commands (



Checksums for the ISO (matches with @brian_vargo):

MD5: efd53d1bd51854ee57391ea3a4700cbf

SHA1: 340db8f1018790d00105dfe3e550a34bbc3c597b

SHA256: a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0

SHA512: 999599304e8f631785142fa94e47de1c4d58262698694d7770b3b892b18b9f4ee835c36e1807791c00a9019f69d0b73152c9336f96e91fcf8d98bf4bbe62a343

Why I gave it a go?Despite risks, I took the leap since the author has a clear track record of modifying Windows OSs spanning years, and fairly popular for their efforts. I happened to do a clean install of the latest official Windows 11 22H2 just last week so I thought I could make a decent comparison.How I installed it?I used Rufus v3.21 to create a bootable USB for standard Windows installation, including local account, skip TPM checks and auto-decline privacy permissions. I proceeded with a clean installation on an older ThinkPad which wouldn’t usually qualify for Windows 11. It was a smooth process after I selected English (UK) language from the list and I didn’t need a Microsoft account, as promised. I still did have to manually decline the permissions.My initial experience:Shortly thereafter, loaded on to the desktop and very pleasantly surprised to find a lack of clutter in the Start menu. None of the crappy apps or games or TikTok, etc. I was concerned about missing drivers but Window Updates seemed to grab most of them, including Intel, Bluetooth and Realtek drivers. Similarly, Microsoft Store was also able to fetch updates for the few existing apps such as Terminal. All in all, promising start.Day-to-day usability:First off, there is no browser. From the author’s video ( https://youtu.be/Y8YIadhWbho), this appears intentional by design and I kinda appreciate that. It’s very easy to use “winget install” for your preferred browser and I was up and running with my browser synced without issues.To test bloatware removal, I ran @builtbybel’s Debloos/ThisIsWin11 which barely had any suggestions to fix. I was then able to leverage it to enable developer-oriented features like PowerShell script execution and Remote Desktop.Container-based development:I understand a big chunk of storage savings comes from dropping Component Store (WinSxS). To my dismay, this meant I’m unable to install anything from Windows Optional Features such as Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL). Despite this, while running PowerShell in administrator mode, I was successful with “wsl --install” to install the latest Ubuntu LTS. What’s more, I went onto install NodeJS and Docker (powered by WSL2 instead of Hyper-V) to resume my remote dev environment.My thoughts overall:Though I was wary going into this, neither the author nor the software gave me any cause for concern. From security scans to checking updates, I didn’t come across any blockers. Personally, I can see this being a good candidate for use as a lightweight Windows VM image for faster load times with fewer variables in the mix. Realistically, I don’t see this being used at any enterprise due to obvious licensing concerns. But that was never the stated goal of the author, who merely offered it as a bloat-free alternative for somewhat older/lower-specced devices. For which, this is really pretty good going.Looking ahead:After all the updates, I ended up with Windows v22H2 on OS build 22621.525. I understand there are more recent builds and I’m uncertain whether future build updates will be received via Windows Update in its current state. Perhaps an FAQ or a brief Readme with common commands ( e.g ., how to install browser, how to workaround Optional Features) would support its broader adoption, if that's the author's intent.Checksums for the ISO (matches with @brian_vargo):MD5: efd53d1bd51854ee57391ea3a4700cbfSHA1: 340db8f1018790d00105dfe3e550a34bbc3c597bSHA256: a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0SHA512: 999599304e8f631785142fa94e47de1c4d58262698694d7770b3b892b18b9f4ee835c36e1807791c00a9019f69d0b73152c9336f96e91fcf8d98bf4bbe62a343 - February 5, 2023Pretty good lightweight alternative

Reviewer: Chunky Bustout - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 5, 2023

Subject: Thank you for your hard work!!! This is truly excellent work and much appreciated! Hopefully, Microsoft will take a lesson regarding what users really want for an operating system. Thanks again! - February 5, 2023Thank you for your hard work!!!

Reviewer: muie_neowin - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: neowin suge pula muie neowin. niște fatalai virgini care n-au văzut femei în viața lor :))))) - February 4, 2023neowin suge pula

Reviewer: R2Steel - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: Looks great, nice work NTDEV Thanks for the hard work man. Sorry people are trolling in comments :( - February 4, 2023Looks great, nice work NTDEV

Reviewer: Brian Vargo - - February 4, 2023

Subject: Can't create usb stick from iso in Ubuntu

$ sha256sum tiny11\ tiny11b1.iso

a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11

a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0

I tried to burn this to a USB stick with usb-creator-gtk 0.3.3 (Startup Disk Creator) as well as balenaEtcher. The former doesn't actually do anything* after the .iso is chosen while the latter says, "Missing partition table / It looks like this is not a bootable image. The image does not appear to contain a partition table, and might not be recognized or bootable by your device."



When run from the command line, usb-creator-gtk outputs the following to STDERR:

$ usb-creator-gtk

xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.



xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0

libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.

libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.

libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512

xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded

Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/

Drive access : shared:readonly

Media current: stdio file, overwriteable

Media status : is written , is appendable

Boot record : El Torito

Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free

Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'

xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/info' : No such file or directory

xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'

xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.



xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0

libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.

libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.

libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512

xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discarded

Drive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/

Drive access : shared:readonly

Media current: stdio file, overwriteable

Media status : is written , is appendable

Boot record : El Torito

Media summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g free

Volume id : 'TINY11_B1'

xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/mini-info' : No such file or directory

xorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'





What's the deal and where do you go for support with tiny11?

I've downloaded this a couple of times in different ways and have the same hash:$ sha256sum tiny11\ b1.iso a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11 b1.iso a2eb270e3f3b10ba9c0c7fc8a1f5e205e6db683f6f415255ae8ab49c256928b0 tiny11b1.iso I tried to burn this to a USB stick with usb-creator-gtk 0.3.3 (Startup Disk Creator) as well as balenaEtcher. The former doesn't actually do anything* after the .iso is chosen while the latter says, "Missing partition table / It looks like this is not a bootable image. The image does not appear to contain a partition table, and might not be recognized or bootable by your device."When run from the command line, usb-creator-gtk outputs the following to STDERR:$ usb-creator-gtkxorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discardedDrive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/ tiny11b1.iso Drive access : shared:readonlyMedia current: stdio file, overwriteableMedia status : is written , is appendableBoot record : El ToritoMedia summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g freeVolume id : 'TINY11_B1'xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/info' : No such file or directoryxorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'xorriso 1.5.4 : RockRidge filesystem manipulator, libburnia project.xorriso : NOTE : Loading ISO image tree from LBA 0libisofs: WARNING : Found hidden El-Torito image. Its size could not be figured out, so image modify or boot image patching may lead to bad results.libisofs: NOTE : Found hidden El-Torito image for EFI.libisofs: NOTE : EFI image start and size: 1450 * 2048 , 2880 * 512xorriso : NOTE : Detected El-Torito boot information which currently is set to be discardedDrive current: -dev '/library/tiny-11_202302/ tiny11b1.iso Drive access : shared:readonlyMedia current: stdio file, overwriteableMedia status : is written , is appendableBoot record : El ToritoMedia summary: 1 session, 1551607 data blocks, 3030m data, 310g freeVolume id : 'TINY11_B1'xorriso : FAILURE : Cannot determine attributes of (ISO) source file '/.disk/mini-info' : No such file or directoryxorriso : aborting : -abort_on 'FAILURE' encountered 'FAILURE'What's the deal and where do you go for support with tiny11? - February 4, 2023Can't create usb stick from iso in Ubuntu

Reviewer: EncartaArchiver - favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: Patreon on my ass. So dude. The spirit of the internet is the FREE dissemination of information. What are you doing posting a patreon link you smoldering BUTTLOG of a human? NO NTDEV. That's a BAD NTDEV. - February 4, 2023Patreon on my ass.

Reviewer: marynarzz - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: ‮‮‮:) i agree with John - February 4, 2023‮‮‮:)

Reviewer: John@archive.org - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: EncartaArchiver, you're a moron I registered here just to tell you that. I thought you should know. - February 4, 2023EncartaArchiver, you're a moron

Reviewer: Lun0s - favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: Question Does it have access to WSL or was that stripped out? - February 4, 2023Question

Reviewer: ajiege - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: Praise from China Thank you. I like this system very much - February 4, 2023Praise from China

Reviewer: Cinny50 - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: Actualizar a tiny 11 en Windows 7 Hola que tal? Se puede actualizar un Windows 7 directamente a tiny 11?

- February 4, 2023Actualizar a tiny 11 en Windows 7

Reviewer: henrymyf - favorite favorite favorite favorite favorite - February 4, 2023

Subject: I wonder if I could upgrade from Win 10 Pro on Mac Pro workstation



However, I have been stuck with Win10 and cannot upgrade to Win11, because the Mac Pro doesn't pass the TP



My question is, if I directly upgrade my Mac Pro's Win10 with this tiny11, will I get full user experience of Win11? Is there anything I need to think through before doing that? Thanks.



-Henry I am using an Intel-based Mac Pro 2019 computer tower at my office, and I have dual native OS (macOS and Windows 10 Pro) installed respectively on different partitions of the SSD, with which configuration I could simply boot from Win10 natively and use software such as Solidworks with best performance. This is way better than if I use virtual machine.However, I have been stuck with Win10 and cannot upgrade to Win11, because the Mac Pro doesn't pass the TP M2.0 test. All my other M-chip macs with virtual machines have win11 installed, and I feel like this new OS.My question is, if I directly upgrade my Mac Pro's Win10 with this tiny11, will I get full user experience of Win11? Is there anything I need to think through before doing that? Thanks.-Henry - February 4, 2023I wonder if I could upgrade from Win 10 Pro on Mac Pro workstation